Guwahati: Assam Police seized 30,420 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, valued at Rs 3 crore, at the Churaibari check post in Karimganj district, located on the Assam-Tripura border.

The operation, conducted on Monday, resulted in the arrest of two drug peddlers, reinforcing the state’s aggressive stance against narcotics.

Acting on precise intelligence, Sri Bhumi Police meticulously searched a truck bound for Tripura and uncovered the illicit consignment hidden inside.

“This operation reflects our unwavering resolve to dismantle drug networks,” said a senior police officer.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the effort on X, stating, “@assampolice intercepted a massive drug haul at Churaibari check post, seizing 30,420 bottles of Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 3 crore. Two drug peddlers are behind bars. Solid strike against the drug menace! #AssamAgainstDrugs.”

The Churaibari check post, a critical checkpoint in Karimganj district, has become a hotspot for such seizures, with previous hauls of 44,100 and 95,360 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

“We will continue to tighten the noose on traffickers,” vowed a senior official.