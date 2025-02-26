Udalguri: In a major anti-drug operation, Mazbat Police of Assam intercepted a Maruti Baleno (AS-12AA-7393) on Wednesday, based on specific inputs.

The vehicle, which was traveling from Arunachal Pradesh, was found carrying 60 kg of cannabis.

Police arrested the suspect, Badshah Ali (27), from Aminpara village near Rowta in Udalguri district of Assam.

The operation took place early in the morning when the police team intercepted the vehicle near Habigaon Krishipam in Mazbat.

Upon realizing the police’s presence, the accused attempted to destroy the evidence by setting the cannabis on fire.

However, the police quickly extinguished the flames and took him into custody.