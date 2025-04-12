Guwahati: Assam Police on Saturday rescued 11 Tockay Geckos, exotic lizards valued at around Rs 60 lakh each on the international market, and arrested three suspects involved in illegal wildlife trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off from the Wildlife Justice Commission South Asia, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) Assam and Dibrugarh Police launched a coordinated operation to intercept the smugglers. During the operation, officers seized a vehicle and detained the trio.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the arrested individuals.

In a post on X, Assam Police confirmed, “The Geckos will be released back into the wild.”

These rare geckos, prized for their alleged medicinal properties, are protected under India’s Wildlife Protection Act. Their high demand in the international black market has made them a frequent target for traffickers.



