Guwahati: Nine Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living in India illegally and evading arrest, were apprehended Saturday in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Police said that all nine individuals had previously been declared foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunal.

The Morigaon Border Police Branch conducted a covert operation to arrest them from various locations across the district.

Of those arrested, two were found in areas under the Morigaon, Mikirbheta, and Dharamtul police stations, said a police officials.

One individual each was apprehended from the Jagiroad, Mayong, and Lahorighat police station areas, he said.

The police official further said that two of the arrested had challenged the Tribunal’s decision in the Gauhati High Court, but their appeals were rejected.

The Bangladeshi nationals are currently undergoing police interrogation.