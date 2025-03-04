Guwahati: Assam Police took swift action against illegal cross-border infiltration by intercepting four Bangladeshi nationals on Monday attempting to enter India via the Indo-Bangladesh border under strict border surveillance.

The authorities identified the arrested individuals as Rofiqul Kalam, Muskan, Abdul Rahman, and Aktar Hussain, and deported them according to regulations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his ‘X’ handle commended the Assam Police for their vigilance in safeguarding the state’s borders.

Authorities have ramped up surveillance in sensitive border areas and implemented stricter security measures to prevent unauthorized crossings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!