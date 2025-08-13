Guwahati: Assam Police have detained nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, near the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district.

According to officials, residents of Bishwanbharpur village in Katigorah area spotted the group on Tuesday night and, after questioning them, handed them over to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the detainees claimed to have entered India illegally around 20 years ago and had been working in Hyderabad in various jobs.

They allegedly told police they were attempting to return to Bangladesh to reunite with relatives, with the help of two middlemen who had promised to arrange their border crossing.

Police said the group travelled from Hyderabad by train and was taken by a middleman to a forest near the border, where they remained the entire day without food or water. They were later spotted by locals while searching for food.

