Guwahati: Assam Police on Friday detained Shrinkhal Chaliha, Central Administrative Secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena, and Har Kumar Gogoi, the organization’s Organising Secretary, in Sepon.

According to sources, police stopped the leaders and over 50 accompanying members who were en route to Duliajan in Dibrugarh district to join ongoing protests.

The group was reportedly heading to Duliajan to participate in demonstrations demanding the arrest of Tanu Shahi, a case that has sparked widespread agitation across Assam.

Later, police intercepted them within Sepon and took the contingent into custody amid tight security arrangements.

Following their detention, Shrinkhal Chaliha was transported to the office of the Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh for further questioning.

The remaining members of the Bir Lachit Sena were held at Moran Police Station.

In a related development in Duliajan, law enforcement officials also apprehended at least 15 protesters, including several prominent regional leaders.

These individuals were taken to the Dibrugarh Police Station for further proceedings.

Among the notable detainees are Minakshi Gogoi, President, and Ranu Tamuli, Secretary of the Asomiya Mahila Mancha. Jyotishman Hazarika, President of the All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association’s (ATTSA) Bordubi unit, was also taken into custody.

Additionally, several members of the Gorkha Mahila Mancha faced detention as police cracked down on the swelling protests in the area.