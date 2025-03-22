North Lakhimpur: An Assam police constable and two home guards have been arrested in Lakhimpur in connection with a purported fake cattle theft and bribery case.

The individuals apprehended are Hiranya Patgiri, a constable assigned to the Panigaon Police Station, and Home Guards Dilip Kalita and Dipak Mili.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests follow a formal complaint lodged on March 10 by Rajkumar Doley with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lakhimpur.

Doley alleged that Satyajit Borah, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panigaon Police Station, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Khirod Saikia had demanded monetary bribes from him under the pretext of a fabricated cattle theft case.

Upon receiving Doley’s complaint, the Lakhimpur SP initiated immediate action. On March 12, both OC Satyajit Borah and ASI Khirod Saikia were closed to reserve, effectively suspending them from active duty, pending further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following a thorough departmental inquiry into Doley’s allegations, the Lakhimpur Police have now moved to arrest Constable Hiranya Patgiri and Home Guards Dilip Kalita and Dipak Mili.

The investigation revealed their involvement in the alleged bribery scheme, confirming Doley’s claims and indicating a wider network of corruption within the Panigaon Police Station.

Lakhimpur Police have not released specific details regarding the amount of the bribes or the precise roles played by each individual in the alleged scheme.

The Lakhimpur Police have stated that the investigation is underway and that further arrests may be made as they delve deeper into the case.