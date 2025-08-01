Guwahati: A police constable posted at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara allegedly died by suicide on Thursday evening.

The constable, identified as Manik Das, reportedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver around 6:30 PM after returning from duty in Khanapara. He was a resident of Kochpara in Bijni, Chirang district.

Senior officials have confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate.