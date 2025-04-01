Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 released, download now

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the written exam can download their admit cards from the official SLPRB website, slrpbassam.in.

Initially scheduled for March 23, the exam has been rescheduled to April 6, 2025. Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their application number, name, and date of birth.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a government-issued photo ID such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

A rectification process was conducted due to a software sequencing error that affected cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the merit list for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication). After corrections, additional candidates have been found eligible, ensuring compliance with the 1:5 selection ratio.

Steps to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official SLPRB website at slrpbassam.in.

Click on the “Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (application number, name, and date of birth).

Click Submit to view the admit card.

Verify details, download the admit card, and print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, SLPRB has announced the results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Constable recruitment on its official website. The cut-off list has also been published alongside the PET results.