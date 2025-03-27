Assam Police Commando PET results today: How and where to check

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, will announce the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results for Constable (AB) Assam Commando Battalions today, March 27, at 5 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the physical test can check their results online at the official SLPRB website, slprbassam.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This recruitment drive, under advertisement number SLPRB/REC/CONST (AB)/CDO BN/648/2023/72 dated October 6, 2023, aims to fill 164 Constable (AB) posts for the Assam Commando Battalion.

Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates shortlisted in the PET will proceed to the Psychometric Test, scheduled to begin on April 7, 2025, at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Admit cards for the Psychometric Test can be downloaded from the SLPRB website starting April 2, 2025, at 11 am.

Steps to Check PET Results:

1.Visit slprbassam.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Click on the “Constable Commando PET Results” link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Download and check your result.

Written Exam Rescheduled

The SLPRB has rescheduled the written examination for Assam Police Constable recruitment.

Originally planned for March 23, 2025, the test will now take place on April 6, 2025. Admit cards, initially set for release on March 17, will now be available for download from April 1, 2025, at 11 am.

In a notification, SLPRB stated:

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that due to administrative reasons, the written test scheduled for 23-03-2025 will now be held on 06-04-2025. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the written test from 11 AM on 01-04-2025.”

For updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the SLPRB website.