Guwahati: Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Singh, a 1991 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will serve in the role until his superannuation on November 30, 2027.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Singh’s appointment, as per an order issued on January 18.

“The ACC has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for the appointment of Shri G.P.

Singh, IPS (AM) 1991, as director general, CRPF,” the order issued by the DoPT said.

He succeeds Vitul Kumar, who has been holding the position in an officiating capacity following the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024.

Singh has a distinguished career in law enforcement, having served in various key roles, including with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is known for his tough stance on law and order and his active presence on social media.

Prior to his appointment as CRPF Director General, Singh played a crucial role in quelling violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam in 2019.

He also served as Special DGP (Law and Order) and Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the state.