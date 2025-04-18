Guwahati: Assam Police dismantled a major drug syndicate operating in the Kandigram area under Badarpur Police Station on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of a staggering 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets and the arrest of two individuals, an official confirmed on Friday.

According to an official statement, a team of Sribhumi Police executed the decisive operation in the Kandigram area following reliable intelligence inputs.

This targeted action led to the recovery of a massive consignment of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, the official asserted.

During the operation, police successfully apprehended two individuals believed to be central figures within the dismantled drug syndicate.

Police are currently investigating the arrested individuals to uncover the full extent of the network, the official added.

Following the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promptly acknowledged and praised the efforts of the Sribhumi Police in his official social media handle on ‘X’.

The Chief Minister asserted, “Crushing the drug syndicate. Sribhumi Police just wrecked a major drug ring in the Kandigram area under Badarpur PS. 150000 Yaba tablets snatched, 2 people arrested.”

CM Sarma further extended his appreciation, writing, “Kudos to @assampolice.”