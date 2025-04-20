Guwahati: An active member of the proscribed outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from a hotel at Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar in Assam on Saturday, police confirmed.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Mayanglambam Bobby Singh (31), a resident of Kakching district, Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from Basistha Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), and Paltan Bazar Police launched a joint operation and apprehended Singh from the hotel where he was hiding. Authorities believe he had been staying at another hotel in Beharbari prior to the raid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Mrinal Deka, said on Sunday that Singh is allegedly involved in multiple unlawful armed activities and is suspected to be a key operative of the outlawed outfit.

Police seized several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents from his possession. However, no weapons or ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Singh is currently in custody at Basistha Police Station. Authorities are expected to hand him over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.