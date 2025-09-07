Guwahati: In a landmark development for India’s green energy sector, the country’s first bamboo-based biorefinery project in Assam is set to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14, 2025.

The refinery, at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, marks a major stride towards sustainable energy, rural livelihood generation, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

“What you are seeing in these pictures is India’s first bamboo-based Bio Refinery Project. This will be dedicated to the nation by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on September 14, 2025. Stay tuned!” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X on Sunday evening.

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) project, developed with an investment of over Rs1,700 crore in collaboration with Finnish technology firm Chempolis Oy, is designed to produce ethanol, furfural, and acetic acid from bamboo.

With the capacity to process 300,000 metric tonnes of bamboo annually, the refinery will provide a steady source of income to farmers and entrepreneurs across the Northeast, while strengthening India’s commitment to its 20% ethanol blending target by 2030.

Officials say the project will not only revolutionize India’s biofuel industry but also reinforce Assam’s role as the hub of green industrial transformation in the region.