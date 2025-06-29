Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the transformative power of sports in Assam’s Bodoland during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. He praised the Bodoland CEM Cup Football Tournament for uniting communities, fostering talent, and giving the region a renewed sense of identity and hope.

Modi described the tournament as more than just a sporting event; it represents a broader social shift in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The CEM Cup, organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), aims to promote peace, youth engagement, and grassroots football development in an area once marked by unrest.

Football mania in the Bodoland Territorial Region in Assam! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/tMFvDq2gGZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2025

“Picture this,” the Prime Minister said. “As sunlight breaks over the hills and reaches the plains, groups of football enthusiasts make their way to the field. A whistle blows, cheers erupt, and with every pass and goal, excitement builds. This isn’t just imagination, it’s the reality of Bodoland today.”

He highlighted how the tournament takes place at multiple administrative levels, from Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) and BTCLA constituencies to district and council-level matches, making it accessible to players across the region. Modi also commended related initiatives such as local football academies and the participation of Bodoland FC in national tournaments like the Durand Cup.

With over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 players, including significant participation from young women, the CEM Cup reflects a dramatic shift in the region’s sports culture. “These numbers tell the story of change,” Modi noted. “Bodoland is now establishing itself on the country’s sports map.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the region’s journey from conflict to peace, crediting sports for bringing together diverse communities. “This area once symbolised struggle. Opportunities for youth were scarce. But today, their eyes carry new dreams and their hearts hold the courage of self-reliance,” he said.

Modi also recognised successful footballers from the region, Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, and Manbir Basumatari, as role models who inspire the next generation. “They are not just athletes; they are symbols of a new era in Bodoland,” he added.

He emphasized how sports like football instill discipline, teamwork, and resilience, helping young people build stronger communities. “Many of these players trained under tough conditions with limited resources. Yet, their passion opened new paths, not just for themselves, but for thousands of children who now chase similar dreams.”

Modi further encouraged the nation to invest in fitness and well-being, stating that building national strength starts with individual health and determination.