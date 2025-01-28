Guwahati: The All Assam Pig Farmers’ Association has opposed the state government’s decision to entrust livestock management to Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP) Group.

The association demanded the government revoke its decision by January 31, threatening statewide protests if their demands were not met.

The association said the livestock sector in Assam supports around 10 lakh piggery breeders, mostly from the Hindu community.

They argued that the government’s decision goes against Hindu values and policies and urged the government to prioritize local farmers’ well-being.

Pig farming is not just an occupation in Assam, but an emotional and cultural identity, they said.

The association expressed strong opposition to foreign companies managing livestock, fearing exploitation of local farmers.

They also criticized the state’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, for allegedly providing incorrect information and siding with foreign companies.