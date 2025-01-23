Assam: The preparation for the 77th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS), the largest literary organization in Assam, is progressing rapidly, and 60% of the work in Pathsala has been completed.

Pathsala, known as the cultural and educational hub of Assam, is located in Bajali district.

The main stage, book fair premises, trade fair, exhibition area, and Naamghar have all been prepared, as only 8 days remain before the session starts on January 31 and runs until February 4.

The committee members have arranged accommodations for the guests and expect over 500,000 representatives from across the state.

During Saraswati Puja, after performing the rituals, students from various institutions in the district will participate in the Sahitya Sabha, wearing traditional attire on February 3.

The celebration committee is ready to welcome thousands of people day and night and has arranged traditional Assamese items such as laru, pitha for morning tea, puri-sabzi for breakfast, and vegetarian dishes for lunch.

The committee expects between 100,000 and 200,000 people to attend the five-day session.

This year’s session will feature a science fair in collaboration with Bajali hat. The science fair aims to establish connections between science and literature.

Additionally, a cultural program will highlight the traditions and cultures of various tribes from Assam and the Northeast.

A massive japi, one of the symbols of Assamese culture, is under construction at the venue. Made from 1,500 ‘Tokou’ leaves brought from Arunachal Pradesh, this japi will serve as a grand welcome to literature enthusiasts from Assam and beyond. It will be one of the key attractions of the session.

As the 77th biennial session of the Assam Sahitya Sabha approaches, several departments of the Assam government, including PWD roads and public health engineering, along with fifty-six subcommittees, are working around the clock. About 10 minor and major sub-roads, including two main roads, are under construction to ensure access to the main venue, Bhattadev Kshetra. A large dining hall is also under construction.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the president of the organizing committee, informed that more than 400 guests from both home and abroad will attend the conference.

Giridhar Choudhury, the secretary of the organizing committee, stated, “Our preparations are in full swing, and we have completed almost 60% of the work so far at Bhattadev Kshetra in Pathsala, a vast agricultural field.” He added, “We expect more than 900,000 people, including 5,000 delegates from regional Sahitya Sabha committees across the state, to attend the event in Pathsala.”

Literary figures from the United States, Germany, the UK, Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh, and other countries will also participate in the conference.

Reports indicate that on the first day, January 31, local artists will perform cultural programs, followed by invited artists Pulak Banerjee, Mithun Dhar, and Bipin Chawdang on February 1.

On February 2, Nil Akash, Praveen Bora, and Ranjit Gogoi’s Bihua group will perform, along with Sangeet Natak Academy Award winner Ramkrishna Talukdar, who will perform Satriya and Devdasi dances. That evening, Jitul Sonwal, Kalpana Patwari, and Zubeen Garg will perform.

On February 4, Achurya Barpathra, Priyanka Bharali, and Joy Barua will perform, and Prasen Ghosh will exhibit costumes from Assam and the Northeast. The cultural program will also feature folk dances and music from Assam and the Northeast.

Performances will include Rabha folk dance from Boko, Goalparia dance from Gauripur, Dhubri, Chukapha Silpi Samaj from Guwahati, Tiwa Hajong dance from Bagala, Jhagala Garo dance from Meghalaya, Darangi Oja and Deodhani dance from Mangaldai, Nepali dance, Tea ethnic Jhumur dance, Manipuri dance, Boro ethnic dance, Darang Nangeli Chiagit dance, Barpeta Holi song, Bargeet, Kamrupia lokageet, Goalparia folk song, Tokari song, and Jikir. The event will run daily from 7 pm to midnight.

The Asom Sahitya Sabha, established in 1917 to promote the culture of Assam and Assamese literature, revered as the apex literary body of Assam.