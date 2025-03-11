Dibrugarh: Security personnel discovered a 9mm bullet in passenger Sambhu Dayal Sharma’s bag during a security check at Dibrugarh Airport in Assam on Monday evening.

According to reports, security personnel detained the passenger at the Airport.

The passenger, Simbhu Dayal, was about to board an IndiGo flight to Rajasthan when security detected the bullet at the checkpoint.

Airport authorities immediately stopped Dayal, who has been living in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, for several years due to his business activities.

During preliminary questioning, Dayal claimed he was unaware of how the bullet ended up in his bag.

He also alleged that insurgent groups in Arunachal Pradesh had repeatedly demanded money from him.

Following the discovery, Mohanbari police took him into custody for further interrogation.

Officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the ammunition and assess any potential security threats.

Authorities are currently verifying Dayal’s background and investigating any possible links to unlawful activities.