Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, accused the Congress party of compromising Bharat’s unity, integrity, and security during the 1947 Partition, which he said led to “unimaginable killings, violence, and atrocities” against millions of people and constituted a “dark chapter in our nation’s history.”

Speaking at a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Sonowal paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the tragedy and sharply criticised the Congress for what he called its indifference and silence toward the plight of Hindus at that time.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sonowal also participated in a silent march to mark the day.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the time of India’s renaissance, a time to pave the path toward a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous nation,” Sonowal said.

The senior BJP leader urged citizens to take a united pledge ahead of the country’s 79th Independence Day to actively contribute to building a stronger India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The minister stated that the horrors faced by religious minorities, particularly Hindus in Pakistan during Partition, still require thorough study and increased public awareness.

Sonowal blamed Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Congress leadership of the time for “wrong decisions, lack of foresight, and anti-unity measures,” contrasting that period with the BJP-led government’s policies over the past 11 years.

According to Sonowal, the Modi government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” approach has ensured socio-economic security, development, and dignity for all sections of society.

He accused the Congress of stalling national progress during its 55-year rule due to “endless corruption, scams, dynastic politics, and divisive policies.”

Referring to initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, Sonowal highlighted India’s growing export strength, from mobile phones to fighter jets and missiles.

“India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and has displayed its military capabilities on the global stage through initiatives like Operation Sindoor,” Sonowal said. “This is India’s Amrit Kaal; every citizen must play a strong role in shaping the nation’s future.”

Earlier in the day, Sonowal paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Piyoli Phukan’s statue in Tinsukia, praising his courage and sacrifice against British rule.

He also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, calling him “a fearless leader whose vision and dedication to the cause of independence inspired millions.”

The event was attended by MLAs Sanjay Kishan and Suren Phukan, Tinsukia BJP president Kushkanta Bora, BJP Assam vice president Pulak Gohain, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman Rituparna Baruah, Tinsukia Development Authority (TDA) Chairman Kajal Gohain, Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) Chairman Pulak Chetia, Tinsukia Zila Parishad President Bhadeshwar Moran, and other party leaders and dignitaries.