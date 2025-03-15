Udalguri: Residents of Rongapani village under Mazbat police station in Assam’s Udalguri district, are living in fear following a series of escalating arson attacks.

Initially targeting livestock haystacks, the attacks culminated in a house fire on March 14.

According to locals, since March 3, unidentified individuals have been systematically setting fire to haystacks within the village, despite nightly vigils by residents.

The frequency of these incidents has created widespread panic.

The situation intensified on Wednesday night when the perpetrators targeted the residence of Ratna Gor, said a local resident.

At approximately 8 PM and again at 10 PM, arsonists set fire to Gor’s home before fleeing. Villagers attempted to extinguish the flames, but significant property damage, estimated in the lakhs, was incurred.

The repeated arson attacks, now extending to residential property, have left the residents in a state of shock and heightened fear.

Despite repeated reports to the Mazbat Police Station, no arrests have been made, and the mystery surrounding the attacks remains unsolved.

Residents expressed deep frustration over the perceived inaction and indifference of the police, further exacerbating their sense of insecurity.