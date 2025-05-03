Guwahati: The Assam State Election Commission on Saturday announced that the commission will conduct repolling in 43 polling stations across five districts of the state.

The decision follows complaints of irregularities during the first phase of the Assam Panchayat Elections held on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials reported that repolling will occur in 31 booths in Hailakandi, eight in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

Notably, officials reported a voter turnout of 70.2% in the first phase of the Panchayat polls, which took place on Friday, May 2, 2025.

A total of 89.59 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots across 12,916 booths in 14 districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While voting officially concluded at 4:30 p.m., polling officials allowed those present within the polling stations at the closing time to exercise their franchise late into the night.

Despite a few isolated incidents of violence reported in the Cachar district, officials maintained that the polling was largely peaceful across the remaining areas.

Majuli recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.02%, while Sonitpur registered the lowest at 61%.

Election officials have scheduled the second phase of the Assam Panchayat elections for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will conduct the counting of votes on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The State Election Commission reports that the ruling BJP-led NDA has already secured a significant lead by winning 325 out of the 348 Zila Parishad and Anchalik Parishad seats that were decided uncontested.