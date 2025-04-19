Digboi: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to address a public rally at Tingrai General Ground at Digboi in Eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, on Monday.

This event follows the BJP-led NDA’s significant uncontested victories in the initial phase of the Assam panchayat polls.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Digboi BJP legislator Suren Phukan confirmed the Chief Minister’s visit, stating that preparations are underway to ensure a smooth event.

“All relevant departments are coordinating to accommodate the public and party leaders from across the district,” he said.

The Assam panchayat elections, utilizing a three-tier system, will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7. Tinsukia district will vote in the first phase.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BJP-led NDA secured 325 out of 348 uncontested seats in the initial count. This includes 37 Zila Parishad and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats. Independents won 15 Anchalik Parishad seats, the Congress secured nine, and the AIUDF one.

Digboi contributed eight uncontested wins (seven Gram Panchayat members and one Anchalik Parishad seat). There are a total of 130 Gram Panchayat seats, 13 Anchalik Parishad seats, and 4 Zila Parishad seats in the 13 panchayats of the Digboi constituency.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Raijor Dol, are actively campaigning, aiming to capitalize on perceived anti-incumbency sentiments against MLA Suren Phukan.

Raijor Dol leaders expressed confidence in securing support from the Buridehing area, which has a significant voter base.

The AGP, an ally of the BJP, has struggled to gain traction in Digboi, reportedly due to a lack of strong local leadership and an inability to field a full slate of candidates.