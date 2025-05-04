North Lakhimpur: Lakhimpur district of Assam witnessed repolling at two polling stations on Sunday during the first phase of the state’s Panchayat elections.

The re-polling was conducted at Polling Station No. 5 of 764 Bogoriguri LP School in Ward No. 5 under 13 Kherkata Gaon Panchayat of 3 Harhi-Matmora Zila Parishad, and at Polling Station No. 8 of Khajuwa Tribal LP School in Ward No. 8 under 18 Dangdhora Gaon Panchayat of 4 Pachim Dhakuakhana Zila Parishad in the Dhakuakhana sub-division.

The State Election Commission ordered the repoll after it canceled the earlier voting on Friday due to reported irregularities at both polling stations.

According to Lakhimpur district election officials, Khajuwa Tribal LP School (Polling Station No. 8) recorded a 77% voter turnout, while Bogoriguri LP School (Polling Station No. 5) saw 83% turnout by 3.30 p.m.

