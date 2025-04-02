Guwahati: The commissioner of the Assam State Election Commission Alok Kumar on Wednesday announced the date of the Panchayat election polls of the state.

In a press conference at the commission office, Alok Kumar stated that the state will hold the panchayat elections in two phases in Assam on May 2 and May 7.

Following the announcement, candidates can submit their nominations from 3 April and the commission will examine the nomination on April 11.

He said the voting will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the said days.

The first phase of the election will be held in upper Assam and the Barak Valley. The second phase will be held in lower Assam, Kumar said.

Further, voting percentages can be found online on election day and counting of votes will be held on May 11, Alok Kumar added.