Guwahati: Repolling is being conducted today in 43 polling booths across five districts of Assam, following disruptions during the first phase of panchayat elections.

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) ordered the repolling due to compromised voting, including violence and damage to election materials.

The majority of these polling stations, 31 in total, are located in the Hailakandi district of the Barak Valley, which experienced significant disruptions during the initial phase.

Eight polling stations in Sribhumi district, also in the Barak Valley, will undergo repolling. Two stations in Lakhimpur district and one station each in Golaghat and Majuli districts has also witnessed fresh polls.

“Troublemakers disrupted polling, particularly in the Barak Valley region,” a senior election official stated. “These were not organized crimes, but rather group fights and instances of hooliganism influencing polling staff.”

The repolling was deemed necessary due to damage to polling materials, ballots, and ballot boxes, as well as temporary disruptions involving polling personnel.

“Polling could not be completed at any of the affected stations. The integrity of the polling process was compromised, though the polls were not formally adjourned,” the official added.

Despite these incidents, the ASEC reported a final turnout exceeding 70% for the first phase of the rural polls, which covered 14 districts in upper, northern, and Barak Valley regions. District commissioner data indicated an approximate turnout of 70.19%.

“Except for a few polling stations where untoward incidents occurred, the first phase of the 2025 panchayat elections was completed peacefully,” stated the ASEC secretary in a media release.

The first phase of elections took place on Friday in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts. Sources and related content