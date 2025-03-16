Assam: Over 2,200 rare fish seized at Dibrugarh Airport

Guwahati: The forest department in Assam, intercepted a consignment of over 2,200 rare fish at Dibrugarh Airport, preventing its transport to Delhi via an IndiGo flight.

The shipment is suspected to contain Channa orientalis, though officials are still verifying the exact species.

Until identification is complete, transportation remains restricted.

Meanwhile, the fish have been temporarily handed over to their owner for safekeeping.

Authorities are investigating whether the species falls under protected wildlife laws, with further action pending verification.