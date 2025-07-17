Guwahati: An eviction drive carried out by the Assam Police and Forest Department in the Paikan Reserve Forest under Krishnai Range in Goalpara district turned violent on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to another.

The eviction operation, aimed at clearing over 140 hectares of encroached land, reportedly met with resistance from residents of Bidyapara and Betbari—areas where families have been residing without official land documents.

According to officials, the confrontation escalated when a group of settlers attempted to obstruct the drive by pelting stones and attacking an excavator.

In response, police allegedly opened fire, claiming it was done in self-defence. One person, identified as Shakuar Hussain, died in the incident.

Another individual, Kutubuddin Sheikh, sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There are also unconfirmed reports of injuries among police personnel.

Authorities stated that prior to the operation, several rounds of patrolling and public announcements had been conducted, advising residents to vacate the forest land voluntarily.

The Paikan Reserve Forest, covering approximately 711 hectares, is part of a protected ecological zone. Forest officials said the eviction was necessary to prevent further environmental degradation due to human encroachment.

The situation in the area remained tense following the incident. Officials have not yet issued a formal statement regarding further action or any judicial inquiry into the police firing.