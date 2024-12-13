Guwahati: The police and forest department at Margherita in Tinsukia, Assam apprehended a man suspected of being the ring leader of a timber smuggling network.

The suspect after an operation at the Tarani Reserve Forest area, Pengree, under Margherita.

The team during the operation apprehended Mridul Bora.

Bora is accused of running an illicit timber trade on the Assam-Arunachal border.

Following his arrest, the police and forest department seized a sizable quantity of timber suspected to have been cut down illegally.

An excavator used in the operation was asp sezied along with a truck.

He has been accused of supplying valuable and restricted timber to sawmills that he with his men chop down from forest areas.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out.