Dibrugarh: One person was killed and four others injured in a road accident in Assam‘s Dibrugarh district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the Dibrugarh-Duliajan road when a vehicle, bearing registration number AS 06 AK 8716, plunged into the Sessa river.

The victim has been identified as Ishan Gogoi. The injured individuals, Akhiraj Gogoi (28), Trideep Gogoi (30), Latu Gogoi (26), and Biplob Gogoi (28), were promptly rescued and rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

The vehicle remains submerged in the riverbed, a stark reminder of the accident’s severity. Local residents, deeply concerned by the recurring nature of such incidents, have urged authorities to implement immediate safety measures along the road to prevent further loss of life.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully recovered the body of Ishan Gogoi.

According to police investigations, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and plummeted into the Sessa river.

“We have recovered the vehicle and taken it into custody. An investigation into the accident is currently underway,” stated a police official.