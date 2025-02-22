Assam: One dead, 10 injured in bus-truck collision near Azara

Guwahati: One person was killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a night super bus and a truck near Azara, on the outskirts of Guwahati, early on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred near TechCity in the Bongra area of Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

According to sources, the bus lost control after the collision and crashed into a roadside tree, severely damaging the vehicle and injuring several passengers.

Tragically, the bus handyman, Mohinur Rahman, died at the scene. The force of the crash caused his body to be found in three separate pieces, and it took nearly two hours to recover the remains.

At least 10 passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. The bus, registered as AS-17-B-8779 and named SWAPNA, was traveling from Dhubri to Guwahati at the time of the crash. In a shocking turn, both the truck and bus drivers fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the injured passengers behind.

Police and emergency teams responded swiftly, clearing the road and ensuring the safety of other commuters.

An investigation has been launched, and efforts are ongoing to locate the absconding drivers.