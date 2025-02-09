Guwahati: A team from Panbazar Police Station apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Guwahati, Assam.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Chetry, 29.

He was arrested from the Railway Gate Number 3 in Paltan Bazar.

Police said that Chetry, a resident of Manasabari in Hojai, was found in possession of 24.57 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes.

‘Additionally, a scooter bearing registration number AS01GF1646 was seized from the accused.

During interrogation, Chetry revealed that the contraband was sourced from Hong Kong Market in Fancy Bazar with the assistance of Biswanath Sahani alias Lambu and Chandan Kumar.

Both of the were previously arrested in related cases.

Police said that further investigation is being carried out regarding the network of such drug peddlers.