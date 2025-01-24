Guwahati: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Assam Police died after a sudden heart attack while on duty in Cachar.

The incident took place on Thursday night when ASI Rahimuddin Majumdar was on regular duty as per schedule.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was posted at the Tarapur police outpost in Silchar, Assam.

Majumdar as per reports was on his way to the police station on his bike when he suddenly had a cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) following the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, he died before reaching the hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.