Guwahati: Novotel Guwahati, a premier hospitality destination in the heart of the city, has announced a significant expansion.

The hotel has introduced two state-of-the-art banquet halls, Grand Celebrations and Royal Celebrations, and a multi-faceted dining venue, 188 Downtown.

With a combined seating capacity of over 300, the new banquet halls offer versatile spaces for corporate events, weddings, and social gatherings.

These elegantly designed venues, equipped with world-class amenities, are set to redefine the standards of event hosting in Northeast India.

188 Downtown is a unique dining concept that seamlessly transitions throughout the day. From a cozy café in the morning to a vibrant restaurant in the afternoon, and finally, a lively bar in the evening, this innovative venue offers an immersive culinary experience.

With its diverse menu featuring eight cuisines and a stylish ambiance, 188 Downtown is poised to become the go-to destination for food lovers and socialites in Guwahati.

Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new facilities to our guests. The banquet halls and 188 Downtown reflect our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We believe that these additions will elevate the hotel’s standing as a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers,” he said.