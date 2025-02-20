Assam
Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh police arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized 38 grams of suspected brown sugar and heroin from his possession during a raid at his residence in Assam’s Khalihamari jail road on Wednesday.

The drug peddler has been identified as Sajid Ullah.

Police also seized a scooty bearing registration no (AS 06 AD 3258) from his possession which was used for transporting drugs.

“We have got a tip-off regarding drugs. A joint operation was launched and we successfully nabbed the drug peddler from his residence and seized around 38 grams of suspected brown sugar and heroin from his possession,” said a police official.

He said, “The person was booked under the NDPS Act. We have started interrogating him. Earlier, he was nabbed for drug peddling,”.

The market value of the drugs is estimated at around Rs 50 lakhs.

 

