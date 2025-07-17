North Lakhimpur: The North Lakhimpur Municipality Board (NLMB) of Assam won the Best Swachh Survekshan 2025 award under the category of cities with a population of up to one lakh.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs presented the award on Thursday in New Delhi.

With this recognition, NLMB emerged as the top-performing municipality in Assam, setting a benchmark in urban sanitation and cleanliness.

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the award to Krishna Dhar Sen, Chairperson of NLMB, during a glittering ceremony in the national capital. Tapash Jyoti Baruah, Executive Officer of NLMB, and Prasanta Baruah, Ward Commissioner, also attended the award function.

The Ministry announced the Swachh Survekshan 2025 results on Thursday, ranking urban local bodies across India on various sanitation parameters, including door-to-door waste collection, source segregation, waste processing efficiency, and certification standards under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

