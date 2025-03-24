Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday clarified and reassured the workers of Longai Tea Estate that the government has no plan to close down the estate.

The clarification follows the recent meeting between the Sribhumi district commissioner and other officials, which sparked speculation about the estate’s possible closure.

Addressing in a video conference with several key stakeholders and leaders of the Longai Tea Estate workers’ organization conducted from the conference hall of the Sribhumi District Commissioner’s office the Chief Minister stated that the ATC continues to manage all four tea gardens under Longai Tea Estate and will carry on its operations without disruption.

The Chief Minister clarified that the discussion was merely exploratory and did not imply any decision to shut down operations. He reassured the workers that Longai Tea Estate remains functional and will continue to operate as usual.

Chief Minister also urged the workers of the estate to drop any misleading information.

Sarma suggests the workers to use the video recording of his statement as proof against false claims.