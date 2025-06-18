Guwahati: A 21-year-old third-semester LLB student from the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Manikanta Monakala of Telangana, was tragically discovered dead in his hostel room in Amingaon.

Sources indicate that the authority found him hanging inside his room.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials from the Amingaon Police Outpost confirmed the discovery and swiftly responded to the scene.

Sources asserted that the authority has sent Monakala’s body for a post-mortem examination at Guwahati AIIMS, which will be conducted upon the arrival of his family.

Amingaon police launched a preliminary investigation and are actively probing the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking loss.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources added that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full details of this tragic incident.