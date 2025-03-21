Assam: NIT Silchar suspends professor over molestation claims

Guwahati: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has suspended D Koteshwara Raju, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, after a first-year female student accused him of molestation.

The suspension came after widespread protests across the campus, demanding strict action.

The incident allegedly occurred when the professor inappropriately touched the student. The student confided in her classmates, and their swift mobilization led to protests. Students are now calling for a transparent and speedy investigation into the matter.

Institutional sources have revealed that Raju has faced similar accusations in the past, with a complaint filed against him in 2021. There are also believed to be additional unreported allegations.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at NIT Silchar has initiated a formal investigation into the allegations.

The committee, which handles sexual harassment cases under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, has promised a fair and thorough inquiry.

This comes after a separate molestation case surfaced at Assam University in February, where a non-teaching staff member from the Law Department, Faruq Ahmed, was accused of molesting a minor girl on campus. The case sparked significant protests and further raised concerns over campus safety.