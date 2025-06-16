Digboi: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday reclaimed a parcel of land at Powai, Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, allegedly occupied illegally by a local businessman. The land is situated along NH 38.

Locals alleged that the businessman attempted to develop the land following the death of its previous occupant, a driver by profession.

The property, which includes dilapidated residential structures, had been in the possession of the deceased’s relatives since his passing in 2019.

Ironically, the businessman was in the process of developing the adjacent land and had even begun fencing the railway’s property with barbed wire when NF Railway officials intervened and took possession.

Meanwhile, local residents claimed that despite the railway’s ongoing anti-encroachment efforts, significant tracts of land around Powai and Golai remain heavily encroached upon.

They also pointed to a similar situation with Assam Oil Division (AOD) land, located parallel to the railway line on the other side, leading to DPS School, suggesting AOD has failed to secure its corporate property.