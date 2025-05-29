Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday clarified that its recently introduced arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas shared with neighboring states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

The Chief Minister made the clarification following queries about the approved policy to issue arms licenses to “original inhabitants and indigenous communities” living in vulnerable and border regions of the state.

Notably, Assam has a history of bloody border disputes with these four northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland—which have tragically claimed over 200 lives across more than five decades.

The Chief Minister, on his official social media handle X, stated that “There were some queries regarding whether the arms license policy would also apply to inter-state border areas such as those shared with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.”

CM Sarma clarified that the arms license policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam.

CM Sarma added that Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust. We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats.