Nagaon: The North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in space science and technology research and education.

The MoU was signed by Dr. S.P. Aggarwal, Director of NESAC, and Dr. Sarat Hazarika, Registrar of MSSV, in the presence of Prof. Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of MSSV.

VC Mridul Hazarika emphasized the benefits of joint academic and research initiatives for faculty and researchers at both institutions.

He also announced that distinguished NESAC scientists would be honored as honorary professors at MSSV. Dr. S.P. Aggarwal highlighted the upcoming establishment of the region’s largest Drone Facility and Drone Pilot Training Centre at NESAC, which will benefit Northeast India’s youth.

He also noted the value of joint capacity-building courses for students and researchers in the region.

The MoU designates MSSV as a NESAC Center of Excellence, strengthening the partnership. It also facilitates joint research projects, combining the expertise of NESAC and MSSV faculty and researchers.

Two new joint programs will be launched: an M.Sc. in Physics and a Post Graduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS. These programs will be taught by NESAC scientists in conjunction with MSSV faculty.

They aim to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for careers in the growing field of space science and technology, integrating scientific exploration in space and allied sciences with local perspectives to maximize the value of scientific endeavors.

As part of the collaboration, state-of-the-art equipment will be installed at MSSV Nagaon. A lightning detector has already been installed, enhancing the university’s atmospheric studies capabilities.

Further installations of advanced equipment will provide students and researchers with access to cutting-edge technology, supporting high-quality research and education.

This partnership is expected to significantly advance space science education and research in Northeast India, providing students with valuable opportunities to contribute to this vital field.

Dr. K.K. Sarmah (Group Head of RSAG), Dr. B.K. Handique (Head, PPEG), Dr. Bichitra Bikash (Deputy Registrar), Dr. Kamal K. Tanti (Head, Department of Physics, MSSV), and all the division heads of NESAC, Meghalaya were also present at the event.