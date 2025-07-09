Assam NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list released, check here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the provisional merit list for NEET UG 2025, listing candidates eligible for the upcoming state counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions.

A total of 19,809 candidates have been included in the list, which is available in PDF format on the official website: dme.assam.gov.in.

The merit list includes key information such as the candidate’s roll number, name, gender, category, total marks, percentile, NEET rank, and state of eligibility.

Category Change Request Deadline: July 11

DME Assam has also opened a window for category correction. Candidates seeking to change their category must submit a duly filled form along with supporting documents in person at the DME Assam Office, Second Floor, Room Number 5, during official working hours.

The last date to apply for a category change is July 11, 2025.

Submissions via post or email will not be accepted, and candidates must collect an acknowledgement receipt upon submission.

No applications will be entertained after the deadline.

How to Check Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List:

1.Visit the official DME Assam website: dme.assam.gov.in

2. Navigate to the ‘Admission Notice – UG/PG/Others’ section.

3. Click on the link titled ‘Educational Notice – Provisional Assam State Merit List – NEET UG 2025’.

4. Search for your name or NEET 2025 Roll Number to view your merit status.

Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The counselling schedule for Assam NEET 2025 will be announced soon. It will be conducted in alignment with the timeline issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Government of India.

In an official statement, DME Assam said, “The online counselling schedule for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Assam for the 2025 session will be based on the MCC’s timeline.

The detailed schedule will be published on the official website in due course.”