The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under state quota seats.

Eligible candidates can register and apply through the official website — dme.assam.gov.in.

The counselling process will be conducted entirely online for seats in government medical and dental colleges across the state for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the official notification, online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on July 24 and close at 11:55 PM on July 29. Candidates who successfully register during this period can submit their choices of preferred colleges from July 30 to August 2 (until 10 PM). The choice locking window will be active on August 2 between 5 PM and 11:55 PM, after which choices will be auto-locked if not done manually.

DME will process seat allotments between August 3 and 5, and the list of provisionally selected candidates along with admission guidelines will be published on August 6.

The counselling is open to all eligible candidates under General, PwD, and Reserved categories including SC, ST, OBC-MOBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Moran, Motak, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, TGL/Ex-TGL, as well as special categories such as Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of the Assam Movement, victims of extremist violence, Ex-Servicemen and Serving Defence Personnel, and Sports quota.

Candidates applying under special categories must appear for physical document verification on July 18 at the office of the DME, Assam.

It is important to note that candidates from the OBC/MOBC creamy layer must apply under the General category. Additionally, a separate notification will be issued for NRI quota counselling.