North Lakhimpur: North East Electrical Power Corporation, NEEPCO’s release of dam water from the Panyor Hydro Electrical Power, PHEP plant caused a flash flood in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, washing away a dyke and killing two persons on Saturday morning.

The release of dam water by the NEEPCO from its PHEP at Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, on the upstream of the Ranganadi river, since Friday evening, caused the Ranganadi river’s water level to rise and overflow starting at 1 am on Saturday.

The flash flood of Ranganadi has taken two lives so far in the district.

Biren Pawe and Rajkumar Taid, both marooned in the flood, died on Saturday as they could not come out of their submerged homes in Nowboicha.

The worst flood devastation is unfolding in Nowboicha Revenue Circle. Here, the breaching of the Mora Singra guide bund at Atichuk caused the overflowing waters of the Ranganadi to flow over NH-15 at Gendhali, about 8 km from the district headquarters of North Lakhimpur, Assam.

The flood water forced the authorities to close the NH-15 for traffic, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on either side.

Close to this vulnerable site is Pohumora where the dam water of PHEP overflowed the right-hand side embankment submerging a wider area which includes Pohumora HS School, Satajan Bird Sanctury and the Phumora-Kimin inter-state road snapping vehicular communications with Arunachal Pradesh.

In villages like No. 1 Dejo Pathar, Pachnoi, Na Bhagania, and Deobil, the flood water swept away people’s belongings, including food grains, leaving them to save only their lives.”

The overflowing waters of Ranganadi breached the embankment locally named as “ULFA Embankment” in Aamtola under North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle on Saturday morning, inundating more than a hundred villages.

The public sector NEEPCO has been releasing the access dam water of its PHEP plant to the downstream Ranganadi this time since May 29.

Initially, it opened its dam gates at 50 mm, and later widened them to 200 mm. By May 30, it further widened them to 650 mm and 1250 mm, which caused devastation from the wee hours of Saturday.

So far, the flood has affected 243 villages. The district administration has launched a round-the-clock rescue operation by deploying SDRF personnel in affected areas.