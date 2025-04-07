Haflong: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) on Monday, unveiled its 13th budget estimate for the financial year 2025-26, allocating a total of Rs 1,002,11,14,000 for development initiatives in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Presenting the 13th budget estimate of the council, during a special session at the NCHAC headquarters, Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member in charge of Finance outlined the Council’s financial plan for receipts and expenditures.

Amidst the session, Thaosen stated the strengthened fiscal framework, and the enhanced discretionary powers of the Council, citing the Government of Assam’s continued support.

He stated that the council’s total budget allocation for 2025-26 includes Rs 312,66,57,000 for State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) and Rs 689,44,57,000 for Establishment Expenditure (EE). The Government of Assam has also provided a Special Grant of Rs 75,00,00,000.

The Council earmarked a provision of Rs 35,19,91,000 under E.E. to address pending salaries and gratuities of the Council employees, including the salary of Class I and II officers, and deputation officers under NCHAC, Thaosen stated.

He said that the inclusion of unspent fund balances from previous financial years, amounting to Rs 151,00,00,000, into the current budget.

Thaosen asserted that the Council aims to utilize these resources judiciously for the welfare and development of the region.

Additionally, “The Council projects revenue receipts of Rs 124,79,29,000 against an estimated total expenditure of Rs 269,75,07,000, resulting in a closing deficit of Rs 144,95,78,” he said.

Moreover, Thaosen added that the Council is pursuing efforts to enhance revenue generation through taxation, land revenue, and royalties from coal, limestone, and other forest products.