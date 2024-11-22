Guwahati: A woman was allegedly abducted from the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati in Assam on Thursday night.

Sources said that the woman was pregnant as per witnesses, it was alleged that two men on a motorcycle abducted her.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Adivasi girl missing in Arunachal for 21 days, family fears trafficking

The incident took place at around midnight, the sources claimed.

The woman was returning to her home in Dimapur, Nagaland and had come out of the station as they had some time before their train.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, as her husband was getting the luggage, the woman was abducted by the bikers.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra Valley Film Fest unveils stellar lineup for its 9th edition

The husband following the incident claimed that his wife was a month pregnant and despite reporting the incident to the police, they have not taken any steps.

He also alleged that the police did not check the security cameras despite his pleas.