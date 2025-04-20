Guwahati: Congress MP of Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday slammed BJP President J.P. Nadda’s defense of the party’s stance on recent controversial statements made by BJP MPs about the judiciary.

Gogoi accused the RSS-BJP alliance of pushing a long-term agenda to reshape India into an authoritarian regime, drawing parallels with countries like North Korea and Iraq.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi dismissed Nadda’s clarification that comments made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Chief Justice of India were personal opinions, not endorsed by the party.

Gogoi argued that these remarks were far from isolated and reflected a coordinated attempt to erode public trust in the judiciary.

“The BJP ecosystem, especially those close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seems to be actively working to undermine judicial independence,” Gogoi alleged.

He cited the BJP’s discomfort with key Supreme Court verdicts, including those related to Tamil Nadu governance and the Waqf Amendment Act, as signs of a broader attempt to discredit the judiciary.

Nadda, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, distanced the party from the MPs’ statements.

He wrote, “The statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the judiciary and the Chief Justice have no connection whatsoever with the BJP. These are their personal views. The BJP neither agrees with nor supports such remarks and outrightly rejects them.”

I have my doubt regarding the statement of BJP President Shri J P Nadda ji.



The BJP ecosystem esp those who are close to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are hell bent on tarnishing the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.



They are unhappy… https://t.co/LHFlYi5rHT — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 20, 2025

Reaffirming the party’s position, Nadda maintained that the BJP has always respected the judiciary and accepted its rulings.

“As a party, we believe the Supreme Court and all courts are vital pillars of our democracy and guardians of the Constitution,” he added.

However, Gogoi remained unconvinced. He also claimed the BJP’s repeated criticisms of the judiciary point to a pattern that undermines democratic norms.

“This is not about two MPs expressing personal opinions. It’s part of a larger, worrying narrative from a party that no longer hides its authoritarian aspirations,” he said.