Guwahati: A mob attack reportedly left at least seven families homeless in Kokrajhar, Assam after it set several houses on fire.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Duramari and Hekaipara areas of Assam’s Kokrajhar when residents from nearby villages set fire to the homes of seven individuals accused of cattle theft.

The attack, which resulted in six houses in Taburchar village and one in Noyapara being reduced to ashes, was reportedly carried out by frustrated villagers who claimed that the accused were habitual cattle thieves.

The villagers alleged that despite multiple complaints, the police failed to take action, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

Local leaders, including MLA Lawrence Islary and Kokrajhar District ABMSU President Sahidul Islam, visited the affected areas on Thursday to assess the situation.

The district administration is working to provide assistance to the affected families and restore order in the area.