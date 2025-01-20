Guwahati: Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan has dismissed any possibility of an increase in electricity tariffs in the state, assuring that no decision has been taken in this regard.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Phukan said, “I have not received any proposal from department officials to hike power tariffs in the state. At present, there are no plans to impose additional financial burdens on consumers.”

The minister also addressed concerns regarding the performance of smart power meters, asserting that they are functioning efficiently and not generating inflated bills.

Assam currently generates 1.8 megawatts of electricity through rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, with installations spanning multiple households.

Efforts are underway to scale up solar energy production significantly. The state government aims to achieve substantial green energy generation by 2030, introducing policy changes to meet this target.

To streamline the process, a senior government official revealed that the technical feasibility approval requirement for installing 10-kilowatt rooftop solar panels has been waived.

Additionally, solar panel installations will now be completed within three days of application, with smart electric meters provided at no extra cost.

The official highlighted the untapped potential of generating solar power from unused rooftops and adjacent wastelands. Small-scale solar power generation can cater to a building’s energy needs, with surplus power fed back into the grid.

Amid rising electricity costs from fossil fuels, solar energy offers a cost-effective alternative. “Electricity generated by solar plants is now comparable to, or even cheaper than, commercial tariffs for end users,” the official said.